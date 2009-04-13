KOCHI: The Orkut world is buzzing with politics these days. The coming poll has given birth to a bunch of communities exclusively for political discussions.

‘Kerala Politics - Rashtreeyakeralam’, launched by some politically-motivated youngsters across the globe has a number of novel concepts and is highly interactive in nature.

The community, launched by Jaison Mathew Pulickan and moderated by Xavier, Bini and Rohan, has 1246 members so far.

Many discussions forums on contemporary politics are open. There are opinion polls on topics like ‘How many seats will the BJP win in Kerala?’, ‘Who is your favourite Cabinet Minister?’, ‘Who should win in Kottayam?’ and ‘Who’s the next Prime Minister?’.

What makes ‘Kerala Politics - Rashtreeyakeralam’ different from other communities is the phone interaction with candidates. Interactions with Sindhu Joy, Suresh Kurup, C K Padmanabhan, K Sudhakaran, Peethamabara Kurup and V Muraleedharan are posted on the page as YouTube files, something unique to this community.

“We used to discuss politics in friendly gatherings.

That’s how we thought of posting a community exclusively on Kerala politics.

Most of the members are politically active and express their opinions. The forum helps us share our views with others,” said Jaison, the administrator of the community.