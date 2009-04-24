KOCHI: ‘No seconds, No second chance’, says the tagline at the Zuari furniture mega sale from the K K Birla group. The exhibition, which offers a discount of up to 60 percent, is on at the Women’s Association Hall till April 26.

The main attraction of this mega sale is that you can purchase articles of furniture for as low as Rs 390. A wide range of furniture like cots, corner utilities, wardrobes, wall units, TV cabinets, computer tables, study desks, dining sets, shoeracks and more are on display this time. For the K K Birla group, this is the fourth consecutive year at Kochi. The rates have been cut to suit the pockets of all classes, said organisers.

All the furniture is made from materials imported from different parts of Europe. The main component is soft wood, which gives all the products a fine finish.

The wood is fire, termite and fungus resistant, which makes it suitable to be exported to over 16 countries in Europe and West Asia.

The exhibition is mainly being conducted for product awareness, said organisers.

Shoppers have some good deals to look forward to; a book shelf whose original price is a whopping Rs 5990, is being sold for Rs 2990. A bedside shelf whose actual price Rs 850 is priced at a mere Rs 390 while an elegant corner stand worth Rs 1090 is for sale at Rs 450. Apart from the single items and sets, combo packages are also available, which come at quite attractive prices. The teens package Eureka consists of a cot for Rs 9890, a wardrobe for Rs 14,290, a junior study desk for Rs 2990, a junior storage shelf for Rs 3290 and another study desk for Rs 15,290. The actual cost for this package is Rs 45,750 but after discount the price comes to Rs 32,490.

All the pieces have a replacement guarantee of one year and a service guarantee which is completely free of cost. This exhibition with furniture manufactured from India’s most modern furniture factory is beckoning all Kochiites.

kochi@epmltd.com