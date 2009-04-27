KOCHI: Developing value additions in mariculture and focusing on the domestic market are likely to counter losses in seafood export due to the global meltdown.

In an attempt to generate new value chains from edible oyster and sand lobsters, the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has started a project funded by the National Agriculture Innovative Project (NAIP). The project, which is a consortium partnership, is between CMFRI and the National Institute for Fisheries Post Harvest Technology and Training (NIFPHATT) Kochi.

Though oysters are the most widely farmed molluscs in the world with a global production of 4.49 million tonnes, farmed oyster production in the country has ranged from 1500 to 2500 tonnes during the past decade and that too from a restricted region in central Kerala.

There are about 2000 oyster farmers in Kerala supported by the State Government schemes. Edible oysters considered as ‘health food’ are nutritive.

They are low in fat and a good source of vitamin B-12. They have high quality protein and minerals like iron, zinc and copper. One major problem that has affected oyster farmers is low seed availability leading to low productivity and limited markets, restricted to a 10-100 km radius from the farm site.

Another disadvantage is that oyster farmers can sell the product in fresh condition only.

“The main aim is to enhance mariculture production through refinement of seed production techniques,’’ said V Kripa, principal scientist, CMFRI .

She said that two new technologies in seed production and farming would be readied for commercialisation.

Sand lobster seeds can be searanched in Tamil Nadu for augmenting natural stocks.

“There will be employment for more than 150 women self-help groups in oyster hatchery, setting units and farming.

She said that through the project researchers are trying to develop and standardise techniques for valueadded products like ready-to-serve/cook p ro d u c t s f rom farmed oysters with special emphasis on food safety and quality. Through popularisation and promotion of farmed marine products they are trying to provide more job opportunities for the lowerincome groups.

The Rs 354 lakh project will be completed in three years. MPEDA, BFFDA, Matsyafed, Department of Fisheries of Tamil Nadu and Kerala are the associate partners. Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra are likely to benefit from the project.

“We plan to introduce a couple of food products that will be available in the Indian market,” Kripa said. The wastage from oysters and lobsters during processing will be efficiently utilised in the production of oyster flavour extract and chitin.

