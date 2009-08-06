KOCHI: Those living along the coastal belt of Kochi will be the pioneers to own smart cards, which would be mandatory for every citizen from 2011. The district administration has taken measures to collect data prior to issuance of cards within a fortnight.

It was in the wake of threat through sea that the Union Government selected nine states along the coastal belt, including Kerala, to introduce the project called National Population Report.

As part of the project, those above 18, living in coastal villages, will be given the card by the end of next year.

Once the card is issued to a citizen, the person can use it for availing many services. “We have designed the project in such a way that it would be completed by September, 2010,” District Collector M Beena said. The card will contain details about the holder, including his or her fingerprint and photograph so that it cannot be duplicated. “In the second phase, the government is planning to include more features in the card so that the unique number on itcan be used for availing a slew of services like ration card, driving licence etc,” Beena said.

A government employee, along with a technical expert, will visit the households under the project area and collect data. A slip containing the details will be issued to the card-holder for verification purpose. Later, a camp will be organised to collect the fingerprints and the photographs of the card-holder.

Moreover, the enumerators will have to collect the information regarding all the members of a family including newborns. Based on the data collected, special register of those above 15 years will also be prepared.

The cards to be issued in the state will be made by the Palakkad unit of Indian Telephone Industries.

The data collection will begin from Kumbalanghi and Vadakkekara villages.

District Collector has directed Deputy Director of Education, Anila George, to submit the list of school teachers, who are to work as enumerators, within two days.

For coordinating the efforts in this regard, Additional District Magistrate K N Raji has been appointed as the nodal officer. The card will be issued to a total of 4,31,446 persons in the district.