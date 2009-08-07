KOCHI: Jurisdictional difficulties and procedural delay are the major challenges faced in the investigation of cyber crimes, said Interpol Assistant Director and CBI SP Cyber Crimes Ajay Kumar Yadav.

With the new amendments in the IT Act-2008, the Centre is planning to make it mandatory for each Internet Service Provider (ISP) operating in the country to maintain the data for a specific period, he said. The time period will be decided later.

Speaking on ‘Jurisdictional difficulties in cyber crime investigations’ at Cyber Safe-2009, the national seminar organised by the police cyber wing in Kochi on Thursday, Ajay Yadav said that the cyber crime laws in the country were the best in the world though the rate of conviction was less.

“The cyber laws in India are adequate enough to nail culprits. Amendments in the IT Act will help in tracing cyber criminals including those involved in child pornography,” he said.

There are many issues related to jurisdiction in cracking cyber crimes. The acts which are legal in one country may be illegal in another.

Similarly it is difficult to define the place of occurrence of cyber crimes.

Therefore only if there is a proper coordination among different countries perpetrators can be traced, he said.

“There is approximately a loss of one trillion dollar annually from the cyber crime cases. Also the loss of data is 4.6 billion from all the countries,” he pointed out. Usually the investigation into cyber crimes with jurisdiction across the nations are determined based on some parameters including the visibility of the crime, amount of damage and the specific connection with each country.

He pointed out since the cyber laws are different in each country, sometimes there was a delay in getting the required IP addresses from countries like the United States and Canada.

Referring to the need for having an internationally accepted set of rules for cyber crimes, he said that the convention of cyber crimes by the Council of Europe was acceptable to most of the countries, including India.

Obtaining data including IP addresses from other countries depends on the Letters Rogatory (LR) that is being prepared and send from each country.

The Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLTA) between countries is one of the major factors which decide the mutual cooperation.

Usually the LA is send to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) which will be sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and from there to the concerned authority.