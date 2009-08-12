KOCHI: Projecting India’s small towns and cities as better investment destinations, the UK India Business Council (UKIBC), which promotes trade between the two countries, has identified Kochi as one of the emerging cities that are likely to reap economic benefits.

In its latest report, ‘Emerging cities of India’, UKIBC identified Pune, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kochi, Vadodara, Goa, Indore and Nagpur as the top nine non-tier-I cities where companies from the UK could identify business opportunities.

The report mentions that Kochi has potential in four key sectors which are likely to offer several opportunities for small and medium entrepreneurs (SMEs) in the UK.

These include built environment, creative and media, food and drink and energy sectors.

“Investment in urban infrastructure is expected under the Kerala Sustainable Urban Development Project (KSUDP). The project focuses on four thrust areas - urban infrastructure improvement, urban community upgrading, infrastructure and capacity building.

The report further pointed out that investment in the IT sector has generated a number of entrepreneurs and new ventures in the state.

“The state has offered active support to the sector in the form of incubation facilities and IT parks like the operational Infopark. The upcoming Smart City will increase the potential business opportunities,” the report added.

“The opportunity could help to create potential linkage with the UK industry capacity in the creative, media and ICT sectors. Within these, the sub-sectors that appeals to the UK investors are software, graphics and IT,” the report said.

“Natural resources are another key area that attracts investors.

Next generation executives are diversifying and dabbling in export, import and processing of food products,” the report said.

The opportunity could help in creating potential linkages with the UK industry capacity in the food and drink sector. “Within this, the subsectors it appeal to are specialty foods and primary and secondary food processing,” it added.

“Despite the global slowdown, the continued expansion of the Indian economy is well recognised and many UK companies are keenly aware of the need for an increasingly entrepreneurial approach to do business in India,” the report observed.

Rather than a commercial hub, Kochi is the base for most business support organisations in the state.

“We hope that the investor friendly atmosphere and opportunities prevailing here will attract more foreign investors in future,” said Kerala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) chairman K M Abdullah.

Apart from analysing the major live business opportunities in Kochi, the report added that it was at an interesting stage of economic development.

“Kerala will host the National Games in 2010 and this will further strengthen Kochi’s position as a city to reckon with. Combined with a rich cultural heritage, social development and rapid growth in services, Kochi offers tremendous opportunity to the UK companies which are willing to look beyond traditional city markets in India,” added the report.

kochi@epmltd.com