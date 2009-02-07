KOCHI: Heart disease has been described as the curse of the developed world and the WHO studies state that India could have the largest number of patients with heart disease by 2010, said Governor R S Gawai.

He was speaking after inaugurating the International conference on echocardiography and clinical cardiology in Kochi on Friday. It was because of the pioneering work of several researchers that the diagnosis can be done with great accuracy.

The Governor appreciated the advances of the medicine due to which long distance treatment and telemedicine.

Wishing the conference successful deliberations, the Governor said the participation of the European association of echocardiography and the American society of cardiology will help the Indian counterparts exchange interesting experiences.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr P Chandramohan, vice-chancellor of the Kannur University recalled his days at the Kottayam Medical College.

He said that most medical colleges did not have a cathlab.

Earlier Dr A K Abraham, chairman of the conference welcomed the gathering. In his speech Dr Anjaneyulu, chairman of the scientific committee said that the conference would try to integrate all the modalities of cardiac imaging.

Among those who spoke included Dr S K Kaushik and Dr Ranjan Joseph Manjuran.