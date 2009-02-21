KOCHI: Director Ranjith and actor Madhu have bagged the P Bhaskaran Memorial Awards for 2008, declared the Kodungallur- based P Bhaskaran Foundation in Kochi on Friday.

Ranjith received the best director award for the film `Thirakkatha’, while Madhu won the life-time achievement award for his comprehensive contribution to films. The jury, which included John Paul and Ambily, was chaired by Sreekumaran Thampi. The awards will be given away on February 25 at a function to be held at Bhaskaran Master’s birth place Kodungalloor.