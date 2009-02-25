KOCHI: The flash strike launched by a section of cargo handling labourers at the Cochin Port has completed four days. Though the strike has not toppled the operations of the port, it is affecting its smooth functioning. The port has lost around 30 working days since January due to the strike called by container carrier owners and labourers. This time the flash strike was launched when the port management suspended a winch driver who reportedly refused to follow the access control system recently implemented at the port. The strike started on Friday soon after the port issued the order suspending the labourer.

The port has issued showcause notice to the Cochin Thuramukha Thozhilai Union (CTTU) in which the suspended labourer P M Abdul Khader is a working committee member.

The port has also imposed dies non on striking labourers. At a time when the port is making a mark on the global development scene, these strikes sure paint a negative picture. So what is really plaguing the port? Let’s hear what the port management and trade union leaders have to say.

C D Nandakumar,

Cochin Port Employees

Organisation (CPEO)

The latest strike was launched for flimsy reasons by a group of people with vested interests.

It cannot be considered as a strike. A responsible trade union will not support agitations like this.

There are complaints that members of the CTTU are threatening other trade union members who are willing to work.

Mohammed Hanifa,

Cochin Port Staff

Association (CPSA)

No trade union raised objections when the Port Trust Chairman held a meeting with the union representatives. What the labourers asked for was basic facilities and the chairman agreed. But a section of labourers insist that they want to work at their convenience.

This cannot be accepted by any trade union.

There are allegations that the striking labourers are threatening others who are willing to work.

P S Ashique,

Cochin Thuramukha

Thozhilali Union

The Cochin Thuramukha Tho zhilli Union is not against the access control system. We demanded basic amenities for labourers who are handling toxic materials during loading and unloading.

The port management initially agreed to these demands but did not keep its word. One of our working committee members, P M Abdul Khader, was suspended for protesting against this.

N Ramachandran,

Chairman,

Cochin Port Trust

The access control system was implemented on a Central Government directive in view of the security threats. It has apparently affected some employees who have been drawing a salary without even coming to their workplace and by manipulating manual attendance registers.

They want to work at their convenience. This cannot be allowed. The port cannot tolerate this any more.

Suresh Joseph,

General manager,

Dubai Ports World

Something or the other happens at the port all the time. Whenever the workers launch a strike, they want to show that they are powerful enough to disrupt the functioning of the port.

The strike is mainly for political gains. In the long run, the strikes affect the functioning of the port.

