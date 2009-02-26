Thomas the prime accused in the murder case, being taken by the police to judicial first class magistrate court in Kochi on Wednesday/P K Jeevan Jose.

KOCHI: If he had not suffered burns, the police would not have caught him so fast.

Thomas Alva Edison, 22, had been on the run for the last three days with severe burns on his leg after setting four of his roommates - Sasi, Vijay, Suresh and Andrews -from Tamil Nadu on fire.

While three of them - Sasi, Vijay and Suresh - died, the fourth one Andrews is said to be in a critical condition.

Thomas was caught by the Kerala police from Sattankulam in Thiruchendur.

He had undergone treatment for burns at a hospital in Coimbatore.

“He suffered injuries on his leg while he was setting the room afire. He had to spend all his money at the hospital for treatment, forcing him to go to his native village at Thoothukkudy to collect money. The telephone calls he made from Coimbatore to the cellphones of his relatives also helped the police to trace him. We capitalised on the situation and gave him a tough chase,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police T Vikram. The officer said that Thomas was planning to leave the country through the Mumbai airport.