KOCHI: All the government hospital, including the primary health centres (PHCs) of the district will go hitech soon with the National Rural health Mission’s (NRHM) Hospital Information System Project (HISP).

The project aims at total computerisation of all government health institutions in the district.

This will enable the officilas to exchange their day-to-day reports online.

If any kind of diseases emerges in any locality of the district, the hospital institution-concerned can soon submit report on the disease to the district headquarters through online and the district office will alert all the other health institutions to take proper steps to prevent it.

All the grassroot-level institutions can daily submit their reports including the number of patients, the reported cases of chikungunya, dengue, typhoid, childbirth and death cases to the headquarters.

NRhM district co-ordinator Dr K V Beena said that the hISP would be completed by April this year and the training programme for the health officials-concerned are going well. The first phase of the training programme has been completed.

“The software for the project has been developed by hISP India and the computers have already been distributed to the 94 health institutions of the district. The officials of the hISP India is giving technical support to the project,” she said..

The district health headquarters can access reports of the entire district while the taluk can access and check the reports of the block and the block can monitor panchayat health institutions.