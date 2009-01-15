KOCHI: Dearth of authorised meat-vending stalls in the Corporation limits has put the Kochi Corporation in the dock with the Kerala High Court ordering the closure of all the unauthorised meat shops in the state. On December 10, the High Court ordered local bodies to close down illegal slaughterhouses and meat shops in the state.

The Corporation authorities do not have any mechanism to monitor the functioning of such stalls. As a result, meat vendors are dealing sub-standard meat sans necessary facilities for the stalls.

Even while the authorities are unable to check the mushrooming of unauthorised stalls, the slaughter houses in Kaloor and Mattanchery, which come under Kochi Corporation are almost non-functional for more than two years.

According to sources, there are several unauthorised slaughterhouses functioning in Mattanchery, Chambakkara market and Kadavantara market (GCDA) which are under the Corporation limits. With no effective monitoring measures to rein in these unauthorised slaughtering so far, the High Court order will be a challenge for the corporation authorities. In the High court order, the district panchayats have been asked to supervise the crackdown. The court directed the police to provide protection to enforcement officials. The court order was based on a batch of petitions against illegal slaughter houses in the state.

“The meat shops under the Corporation are literally not working for last two years. Though there are several unauthorised meat shops operating under the nose of the corporation, so far there had been no effective move from the authorities concerned to close down these shops,” said Kochi Corporation Opposition Leader A B Sabu.

He accused the Corporation authorities of not settling the financial dues to the Water Authority and the Electricity Board, which is said to be the main reason for the closure of the Kaloor slaughter house. Referring to the anti-mortem and post-mortem, a compulsory procedure done by an authorised vetenary surgeon to check and seal the quality of the meat, Sabu said that no such inspections are being done on the unauthorised slaughterhouses in the corporation limits.

“As an initial step, we gave notice to all unauthorised meat shops in the corporation limit. We will give them a warning period shortly before taking stringent action,” says N A Mani, , Health Standing Committee Chairman.

Referring to the functioning of the slaughterhouse under the corporation at Mattanchery, Kochi Corporation Health Officer C G Elizabeth said that the authorities have submitted the proposal to start a new bio-gas plant in the slaughterhouse.

“We are waiting for the approval from the Pollution Control Board (PBC).

Though not full-fledged, the kaloor meat shop has started functioning. We will take stringent measures to stop unauthorised slaughtering in the corporation limits,” she says.