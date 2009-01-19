National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions chairman Justice M S A Siddique addressing the seminar on ‘the internal and external threats

KOCHI: The representatives of minority communities on Sunday said that the managements of the minority self-financing institutions should be given full authority for conducting admissions and fixing the merit list of candidates.

“The government should not deny the minority self-financing institutions the right to conduct admissions and fix the merit list,” said Kerala Christian Professional Management Federation secretary George Paul at a seminar on the “internal and external threat being faced by the minority educational institutions in Kerala” here.

Inter-Church Council chairman Dr Mar Joseph Powathil alleged that the state government had been following a policy of harassing the minority educational institutions.

National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions chairman Justice M S A Siddique said that the purpose of the Commission was to give effect to the fundamental rights guaranteed to the minorities under the Constitution.

“The enactment of the Commission is a powerful piece of legislation by which the Commission is empowered to declare the minority status of the educational institutions,” Justice Siddique said.

He said that once an educational institution had been declared as a minority institution, it will automatically start enjoying the privileges enshrined in the Constitution.

Muslim Educational Society president Dr Fazal Ghafoor said that the Centre should encourage the social institutions which were working for the betterment of the minority institutions.