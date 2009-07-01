KOCHI: The Cochin Port suffered a loss of Rs 14.75 crore during 2008-09, according to the annual accounts approved by the Cochin Port Trust Board meeting held on Monday.

There has also been a fall of 3.3 percent in the total cargo throughput.

The financial situation is expected to aggravate further when 354 employees of the port, who are on deputation with the container terminal, return to the port rolls by the end of 2009, after the commissioning of the Vallarpadom International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT). The port handled 15.23 million tonnes of cargo in 2008-09 as against 15.75 million tonnes during the previous year.

The steep fall of Rs 40 crore was expected in the revenue due to the downward revision of tariff rates after the crude oil handling was shifted to Single Point Mooring (SPM).

However, the port expect to come out of the present financial crisis by the end of 2010-11 when quantity of cargo is increased after the commissioning of ICTT and LNG Terminal, said port chairman N Ramachandran.

Ramachandran also said that the port management had been able to limit current year’s loss to Rs 14,75 crore with certain measures and improvement of efficiency in different areas of port operations. The port handled 36 luxury cruise liners in 2008-09.

There is also a fall in the operating profit of the port. In 2008-09 it is Rs 12.94 crore, but during previous years, the operating profit was Rs 38.23 crore.

Like this, the operating expenditure increased to 195.46 crore from Rs 181.20 crore during the previous year.

It is also believed that the frequent strikes at the Cochin Port was also a reason for the loss and this notoriety makes exporters hesitant to send their cargo to Kochi.