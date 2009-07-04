KOCHI: The budget proposal is an encouraging one. This is the first time the Railways is putting forward a proposal to set up multi-functional facilities at railway stations. Earlier we had made a proposal about traffic segmentation at railway stations. The Railways has so much land which is under-utilised.

It should make use of the land to develop more facilities for travellers. All over the world large shopping malls and hotels are part of railway stations. We should develop our stations on these lines. The Railways should run them on a public private partnership (PPP) basis. Only 51 percent of the share should be retained by the Railways.

Private parties should be invited for investment. I am sure many NRIs will be happy to invest.

The stations are located in the heart of the city. Now we have only resting rooms. What I suggest is to attach value-added services to railway travel.

The hotels need not be five star, they can be affordable threestar hotels.

The focus should be to have cheaper rooms in large numbers.

The Railways should integrate public transportation facilities like a special stop for long distance buses and tourists buses at stations. Luckily the Metro Rail is coming up near the Ernakulam Junction Railway Station. The Railways is going more commercial, which is a positive development.

S Gopakumar President, Better Kochi Response Group. (An architect by profession, Gopakumar has proposed a series of development projects for the city including MG Road beautification.)