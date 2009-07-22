KOCHI: From here the Metro Rail sweeps through one of the busiest roads in the state- MG Road. And that is one reason why the Madhava Pharmacy Junction Station, where the Metro train stops after Lisie Station, became the most-opposed stop of the prestigious project.

Many business establishments located at the north end of the road raised a hue and cry over the Metro Rail route through MG Road citing inconvenience to their business. Some opposed the project saying that the construction would cause hardship to people and traders as the road would be non-usable during the period.

They demanded a realignment recommending Shanmugham Road route but now that the project has been given the official nod the station will become the first Metro station on MG Road.

It will be located near Minerva House. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials have predicted that there will not be any dearth of commuters from this stop as MG Road is the most thriving commercial area. Almost all major business houses are situated on this road and they ensure a steady inflow of people throughout the day. “The Metro Rail is going to be a boon for shoppers.

They can forget about the inconvenience of travelling in crowded private buses and they don’t need to depend on autos either,” says Ann Mathews, a housewife.

