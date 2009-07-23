KOCHI: Jules Verne’s 19th century dream of trotting the globe in 80 days may have long been realised but another Frenchman is out tracking the route of Phileas Fogg - the protagonist of the adventure novel ‘Around the World in Eighty Days’.

Guillaume Prebois, amateur cyclist and journalist with the renowned French daily Le Monde, hit the road in Kochi on Wednesday to begin the India leg of the famous route imagined by Verne to get his central character - the eccentric Englishman Fogg - to traverse the globe safely and quickly.

“On the track of Phileas Fogg,’’ says Prebois naming his endeavour sponsored by Le Monde. “It is a matter of dreaming. People don’t dream any more. So it is an effort to get people to dream, in an ecological way,’’ he says of his cycling tour. In 2007, the French journalist sent ripples through the cycling world finishing the grueling 21-day Tour de France - the toughest sporting event in the world - a full 24 hours ahead of the tour.

“I wanted to prove that cycling can be done without taking any performance enhancing substances,’’ he says of his ‘Clear Water Only’ campaign which he survived on natural food and drink. “If you eat well, drink well, you can face anything,’’ he says nonchalantly.

The next year, he expanded the limits of his own boundary and set out to finish all the three major courses in cycling - the Tour de France, the Tour of Italy and the Tour of Spain.

“When I finished the Tour de France, people said it was easy for me as the professionals endure a lot more physical stress in a season,’’ says Prebois who believes professional cycling is beset with the malaise of doping.

“They are well ahead of research,’’ he says citing the example of sprinter Marion Jones who was caught many years after claiming Olympic and world titles with the help of performance enhancing substances.

With an average cycling experience of 25000 km/year and having followed the Tour de France since 1997, Prebois took on the arduous task after the 2005 World Road Race winner Tom Boonen stated that “someone normal would have finished the day in hospital’’ referring to the Tour De France in 2006.

Doctors monitored his health and the results (his weight at the end of the course remained the same as at the start) are a material for study in the University of Toulose. He picks Spaniard Alberto Contador to win the current edition of the Tour de France.

The Parisian believes Europeans could learn from the Indians in the art of smiling. “In the first few glimpses that I have had of India, I have found that people here smile a lot,’’ he says. “People in Europe no longer smile.” Though Kochi does not figure in the original route scheduled for Phileas Fogg, the Frenchman and his assistant Christophe Boudais have chosen to travel from the city to Chennai via Kanyakumari in 12 days as part of the Indian stage due to heavy rains in Mumbai and Kolkata - the original route.

Prebois had begun the journey from Le Monde in Paris on July 8.

