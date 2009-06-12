The graveyard of those who died in the Angamaly police firing in connection with the liberation struggle.

KOCHI: It was the first lesson on the strength of public protest for the first ever democratically elected communist government in the world. Fifty years ago the Liberation Struggle proved that the public can force a government down if it goes anti-people. And Angamaly still cherishes the memory of the historic agitation and the seven men who lost their lives in a police firing during the protest.

The struggle was organised by various religious, social, cultural organisations to protest against the EMS Government’s anti-people policies, especially in the education sector. The Angamaly Police fired at protesters who were marching to the police station, killing seven and injuring several on June 13, 1959. This incident escalated the intensity of the struggle and resulted in the expulsion of the government. The deceased were buried in a row in the cemetery of St Mary’s Forane Church.

And the church and its premises are set to be the venue for the golden jubilee of the struggle, including a commemoration of the martyrs, on Saturday.

“Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese and various democratic, social and cultural organizations will observe the golden jubilee in a befitting manner,” said Fr Joyce Kaithakottil, general convener of the reception committee.

“The struggle was a lesson for the rulers that they would be forced to step down if they adopted anti democratic and dictatorial policies,” he said. “It gave a clear indication that a government which made the police fire at innocent and unarmed people had no right to stay in power. The struggle still reminds us that the public will become saviours of democracy if the government that was elected by the people becomes a mute spectator,” Fr Kaithakottil said.

Mar Thomas Chakiyath, Auxiliary Bishop of Ernakulam Diocese, will lead the requiem mass at the Forane Church on Saturday at 7 am. Diocesan Chancellor Fr Antony Punnassery who was sentenced to jail for participating in the agitation will deliver the homily during the Mass. Special prayers will be offered at the seven tombs too.

Archbishop Mar Joseph Powathil will inaugurate the symposium at the parish hall at 10 am. Cardinal Mar Varkey Vithayathil will inaugurate the public meeting on the church premises at 4 pm. Bishop Mar Sebastian Idayanthrath will lead the prayers.

Joseph Kariyil, Bishop of Kochi, will deliver the keynote address and former minister K M Mani will preside over the meeting. M M Govindankutty and T A Ahamed Kabeer will deliver the jubilee message. Gervasis Areeckal who was in the forefront of the agitation will share his account of the police firing in Angamaly.

A street play and an exhibition of pictures and periodicals on Liberation Struggle and the police firing will also be held as part of the jubilee programmes.

