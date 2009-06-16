KOCHI: It was the Smart City project which gave Kakkanad a place in the global IT map. And now the uncertainties looming large over the project will reflect on the overall development of Thrikkakara panchayat.

Almost all the infrastructure development of Kakkanad were based on the Smart City project. The surrounding areas of Kakkanad like Pallikkara, Brahmapuram and Pookkattupady were on a developmental spree after the project was declared. If the project had kicked off, road connectivity to the eastern parts of the district would have improved.

Kakkanad, which already has a good number of floating population, had thrown open a world of opportunities for all kinds of business enterprises. There were plans to protect river Kadambrayar which was the source of potable water to the Smart City. A plan for Kadambrayar tourism, which was inaugurated by the Tourism Minister, has reached nowhere.

Kadambrayar tourism project would have given a boost to the tourism prospects of Kochi. The eco-friendly tourism project was envisaged for the protection of the adjacent paddy fields as well. But now all the activities will be affected due to the delay in the Smart City project.

kochi@epmltd.com