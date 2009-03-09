KOCHI: Fisheries Minister S Sarma on Sunday said that demand of domestic workers for a separate welfare board was just and the government was accepting the fact that it had not yet looked in to their demand.

“Your demand for a separate welfare board is just. But the government is not in a position to announce anything in this regard as the code of conduct is in force,” the Minister said inaugurating the convention of domestic workers forum organised as part of the International Women’s Day here. Earlier, Kerala Labour Movement president Joseph Jude requested the government to look into their demand for a separate welfare board on the lines of headload workers.

Sebastian Paul MP and KCBC Labour Commission chairman Bishop Mar Jose Porrunedam spoke on the occasion.