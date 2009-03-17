They promised but...

* Renovation of Kaloor bus stand and construction of a shopping complex at an estimated cost of Rs 3 cr. No development.

* Goshree Square: Parking facility on the northern side of the High Court. Rs 50 lakh was earmarked for the first phase, but this dream project is yet to take off.

* Multistoried parking facility at Shenoy’s junction, Thevara and Ernakulam North. Rs 50 lakh was allotted for this project but nothing has been done.

* Sewerage plant for mosquito eradication: Yet to start.

* Willingdon Island- Kannagattu bridge which is the easiest route to Edakkochi and the National Highway.

Rs 30 lakh was allotted for the first phase, but it has met the same fate as other projects.

* Rs 12 cr was earmarked for SA Road widening: This much-awaited project took off recently.

* IT Park at Mamangalam: The land identified for the project is now a dumping place for plastic waste. Not steps have been taken to start the project.

* Padmasarovaram project: It has the dubious distinction of being mentioned in more than five budgets.

Not implemented yet. And it’s not clear whether the project is included in this year’s supplementary budget which will be presented after the election.

* Appointment of an estate manager for recovering and managing the assets of the Corporation and a finance manager to supervise financial affairs: Not appointed yet

And the Corporation pats itself on the back for.....

* The Brahmapuram Solid Waste Treatment facility was commissioned last year. Though it saved the city from the burning issue of garbage, 30 percent of the work, including the construction of the compound wall and the setting up of the green belt, is yet to be completed

* Work on SA Road widening and Edappally- High Court started.

* Pipe relaying on the 1,750-metre stretch from Mamangalam to Ananthapuram temple has been started.

* Various roads under the jurisdiction of the Corporation were reconstructed under the total transport planning. A total of 99.85 kilometres of road was reconstructed this year.

* The slaughterhouse at Kaloor was reopened after adhering to the norms of Kerala State Pollution Control Board.

* Rs 1.20 lakh was given for the construction of houses for every homeless family which owns at least 1.5 cents of land.

* The preparation of the Master Plan for city development was completed.

* The preparation of DPR for around 200 projects under the Jawaharlal Nahru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) is in progress.

* Work has started to avoid water logging in the city centre. The project is being implemented under JNNURM.

* Tenders for various projects for West Kochi, amounting to Rs 33 cr, have been invited.