KOCHI: No urban style statement is free from the temptations of ethnic craft. If you want to spruce up your home with a tinge of desi charm walk into Cauvery, where the state of Karnataka welcomes you in full splendour. You can pick an exotic bidri knick-knack to add that missing enigma to your interiors or go in for cool urban chic with one of those exuberant lambadi totes. The store at Jos junction, the first branch of Karnataka Handicrafts Corporation in Kerala, has a surprising range of artifacts to suit both the connoisseur and the common man.

The moment your enter the shop what arrests your attention are two lambadi women in their nomadic dress at the entrance toiling on vibrant cloth with mirrors and chamki. Inside the store you can take a trek among the finest Karnataka handicraft, the famous Mysore sandalwood products beckoning you for a second and third look. The handicraft marvels from the land of sandalwood are crafted to instantly seize your attention with their grandeur and grace. The sandalwood Krishna is a sculpture marvel with its intricate carving.

The mango shaped tray, umbrella Ganesh, jungle panel, Buddha bust - they all have and spectacular carvings, making them great collectors' pieces as well as exclusive gifts.

Don’t fret if you can’t afford sandalwood carvings and sculptures; there are key chains, pens and even kurti buttons made of the scented wood. And if you want the same grandeur and grace without burning a hole in your pocket try the shivani wood carvings. The splendid wooden figurines have the same perfection and detailing you find in the sandalwood ones, but the price is much lower. “What you usually get under the label of sandalwood sculptures in other places is shivani wood dipped in sandalwood oil. They look the same, you cannot differentiate between the two unless you are an expert,” says Mainak Mandal, manager of Cauvery.

Rosewood figurines, doors, caskets, mirrors, screens, cabinets and dining tables decked with inlay work are what you find in the rosewood section. For art lovers Cauvery has a range of paintings on rosewood panels. A majestic rosewood dining table set with intricate inlay work will cost you around one lakh, “but only kings and queens used this particular type of table to dine on,” says Mainak. Artisans scoop out the smoothened rosewood in particular designs and coloured natural wood is inlaid creating artistic landscapes or scenes from epics. The stunning tonal variations you find in the panel paintings and wall hangings are the result of marquetry veneering, another decorative art.

Another attraction is a collection of exquisite bidri handicraft using an alloy of zinc and copper. The characteristic pitchblack colour of bidriware is the result of polishing it with bidri matti, a type of mud found in the Bidar fort. On the black surface of the alloy designs are etched in and inlaid with pure silver wire before oxidising.

Peacocks, vases, mango shaped boxes, bangles, shell boxes, small elephants, earrings, bangles - you will find a wide range of items in this section.

Lacquerware toys and articles are other indigenous artifacts on offer. Made of light wood using organic colours, they are safe even for newborns. There are bangles, pen stands, boxes and coaster sets in vibrant colours. Batik wall hangings, frescoes, a worthy collection of Mysore silk saris, ties and scarves and bronze articles are also available.

The lambadi articles and textiles with elaborate embroidery work and embellishment in silver, brass, gold, cowries and mirrors will add that essential ethnic charm to your lifestyle. Bags, cushion covers, tops, belts, kurtas and skirts made in the extravagant banjara style go well with traditional and contemporary modes. Perfumery at Cauvery has fragrant natural oils, incense sticks, soaps, sandal power, sandal oil and other natural and exotic fragrances used for aromatherapy.

Upto May 31st you can avail a 10% discount.

