KOCHI: The schools in the state are in a dilemma with more than 50,000 students from West Asia and a few thousands from western countries seeking admission in various CBSE and residential schools owing to recession. Most of the schools are in no position to admit these students because they do not have vacancies.

In a directive issued last year, the CBSE stated clearly that there should not be more than 40 students in a division. “Kerala faces a severe shortage of quality schools to accommodate students returning from abroad. We need to start more schools,” says Kerala CBSE School Managements Association president T P M Ibrahim Khan. He says that the State Government should give clearance for starting new CBSE and ICSE schools in the state.

About 300 educational institutions moved the court with the government rejecting their applications for starting new schools, he said. The government should have an open approach in the matter or else the situation will become unmanageable, he cautioned. The NOC issue will come up for hearing in the High Court on March 26.

There is a rush for applications in most private schools in the city. School principals are flooded with calls seeking admission. It’s the residential schools that are in great demand but most of them are already full. “We are taking students from West Asia, the US and the UK,” says Lakshmi Ramachandran, principal, Global Public School. The school follows the IGCSE syllabus and is yet to get an NOC from the State Government to introduce CBSE despite getting clearance from the CBSE Board.

The reason for the rush is said to be the rise in rentals abroad and the hike in school fees. “With half the amount they spend abroad NRKs can educate their children here,” says Ibrahim Khan. But the government is not willing to issue NOCs for new CBSE schools. “Most parents who seek admission prefer the major cities. Their second preference is 2 tier cities. But they don’t want schools in interior places,” says Khan.

“We have received a lot of applications, but are yet to finalise the list,” says Esther Agnes, principal of Greets Academy.

R Sunitha, principal, Bhavan’s Varuna Vidyalaya, said that all vacant seats had been filled. “We cannot accommodate more than the limit,” she says. Her school alone received about 200 applications but could take in only a few students. Sukumari Menon, principal, Bhavan’s Adarsha Vidyalaya, says that the school is flooded with applications from the state as well as from abroad.

Confusion prevails over school admission. The State Government will have to come forward with a solution to this problem.

