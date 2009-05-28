KOCHI: The anti-water theft squad of the KWA on Tuesday detected an unauthorised connection and meter tampering in Hotel Shafiya, near Ernakulam Junction Railway Station.

The squad found an unauthorised water connection in addition to two authorised connections.

One of the meters was also found tampered with, following which all three water supply connections were disconnected, said the officials. The anti-water theft squad has so far collected around Rs 20 lakh from erring customers.

The checking would be strengthened in the coming days, said assistant executive engineer Siddique K M.

