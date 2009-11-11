When the handsome Amjad Ali Khan entered the dais with his sarod, the state-of-the-art JT Pac auditorium was filled with thunderous applause. Before beginning the concert he explained the major difference between instrumental music and vocal. “Instrumental music has the universal language, that of human emotions, whereas vocal recital demands a deep knowledge in respective language,” Amjad Ali Khan said. “Fortunately I am here to expose myriad moods through my sarod. I am going to communicate with your souls through the strings that link the minds of the performer and the listener,” he added.

After his simple and sharp introduction he started his recital with rag kamalsree. The soulful music pouring out of his magical sarod converted the theatre, with its excellent acoustic balance, into a royal court of music. The thumree gayakee style followed by the maestro enchanted the listeners with its emotion filled ragas. The melody set to a ten-beat-rhythmic circle provided immense scope for the tabla maestro, Thonmay Bose from Kokata gharana, to add pulsating rhythmic accompaniment.

The musical notes with crystal clear ups and downs were a new experience for music buffs. With an elaboration on each note from the rag, Thonmay Bose filled the gaps left by the maestro with vivacious rhythmic waves. After the expressive recital of kamalsree, the maestro transformed into a vocalist and narrated the basic notes of a comparatively new rag, ganesh kalyan.

After talking about the tranquillising mood of the rag, he enthralled the listeners with a fast paced performance.

Bose’s entry was quite fitting and Amjad Ali provided enough space for his him to create rhythmic versions of the matchless music poured from his sarod.

Next was the serene and sensitive Hindustani rag, kaffi. “Zila kaffi, the unique version of the rag kaffi, exposes the supernatural power of sublime music and its soothing abilities,” he said. The musical genius related the basic moods of the rag set to a seven beats rhythmic pattern to that of carnatic music. While exploring the notations of the rag, his fingers moved so passionately over the glittering flat base of sarod pouring out magical waves of music. With his excellent tonal variations Bose joined the maestro presenting a wonderful performance. Recital of the rag shiva kalyan was something like the gradual blooming of a lotus. Amjad Ali also described the rag as jalsambodhini and while exposing the subtle elements of the rag he adopted a unique finger technique that created a sedative mood.

The controlled playing of tabla added to the beauty of the rag which has much resemblance to a khayal.

While concluding the maestro did a comparison of the tharana singing in Hindustani with the tailpiece in a carnatic concert popularly known as thillana.

He underscored the prominent role played by the percussionist in balancing the vibrating narrative style of tharana. He also explained the oral elaboration used in the syllables of the tharana.

In the famous rag behag, Amjad Ali Khan presented a crispy tharana with the vibrating rhythmic support from Bose. The listeners really enjoyed the novel musical experience jointly presented by two gifted musicians.

As a tribute to the multi faceted personality of Rabindranath Tagore, a poet, a philosopher and a musician, Amjad Ali concluded the two-hourlong performance with a Rabindra sangeeth. He selected a pure folk tune in rag bihu to unveil the serenity of an innocent rural atmosphere. Though that marked the end of a unique musical night, the maestro promised his audience one more performance in the near future along with his equally talented sons, Aman Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash.

