Kinesthetics takes visual expressions in the hands of seven contemporary women artists.

Titled L-Machines, the ‘L’ may stand for love, lust, loath, lame, loony or lonely. All linked to love and the degrees to which it is reciprocated and the respective response and behaviour.

Anna Bhushan, Mithu Sen, Nandini Valli Muthaiah, Shruti Mahajan, Piyali Ghosh, Simrin Mehra Agarwal and Vidya Kamat have explored the theme of the body - both internal and external and the way they are linked through photographs, paintings installations and videos.

The concept of love is treated in different ways by the seven artists - from love as existential to the erotic in simple and complex ways. Photographer Nandini Valli Muthaiah has depicted it through flowers arranged on different hairdos of four women draped in silk saris. The hair, the cut of the blouse, the embellished ears and the rear view are layered with meaning.

Anna Bhushan, who works in watercolour and gouache, takes you into the body and the changes happening within. The colours used say much about the flesh. Mithu Sen’s work is food for thought. Titled ‘I bite I chew’ they deal with the face and the sensual organs. The scarlet red and flesh colours speak of carnal hues.

All the works are about carnal desires, the journey through the senses and the resulting destination of emotions. Piyali Ghosh’s acrylic frames take you into the organs of the body and look at the chemistry of love. She uses words to enhance her visual forms that hint about the basic instincts in man. Shruti Mahajan’s mix media installation ‘Surrender’ and Transformation Series’ are thought-provoking like Simrin Mehra Agarwal’s acrylic on canvas titled ‘Origin of Sin’.

Vidya Kamat’s video ‘All You Need is Love’, depicts this aspect through videos of the palm of the hand.

In the words of Kavitha Balakrishnan, the curator of the show - “’L-Machines’ is an on-going proposal for some artist fellow-travellers to work on the political implications of bodily ‘parts-ofspeech’ in contemporary art. As of now this show is about working with matter and materials of ‘the carnal’ with notions of pleasure and erotic being. Here is an array of subtle utterances and graphic nuances of carnal desires that can be articulated by some of those women of contemporary art who are in some ways sensitive to and can take cues from the broken order of ‘the (masculine) other’.” At OED Basement Paula Sengupta’s installations are very personal, revolving around the theme of cross culture. Paula works on narratives.

The displacement to Lake District in Kolkata from her origins in Bangladesh and the effect of colonisation is brought out. Fish, a link between East and West Bengal, is a common motif. You can read umpteen fish on her menu. Her installation in the form of a book ‘Cox Bazaar’ with recipes and narration about nostalgic memories about Bangladesh, a cabinet, a bed with pillows all deal with household and cross-cultural idioms. ‘Swatch for my blouse’ shows her passion for textile printing.

Both the shows will run through November 27.

