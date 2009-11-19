KOCHI: It is indeed galling that the city which sees a daily inflow of about two lakh people in addition to the resident population does not have basic public amenities. Topping the list is the lack of hygienic public toilets, an important feature of all cities across the world, which has conveniently been ignored by the Corporation.

Though the fund for constructing public toilets is regularly marked in every budget, the proposal does not seem to have moved beyond the paper. The Corporation’s 2009-10 budget proposed pay ‘n’ use toilets in fifteen prominent bus shelters in the city but the project is deadlocked. The places identified include Kadavanthra, Fort Kochi, Shenoys premises, Kaloor, High Court Junction, College ground, Stadium, Marine Drive, Thoppumpady, Palluruthy, Thevara, Passport office and Vyttila.

“There is a mention of the proposal in every year’s budget but sadly nothing comes of it,” says Corporation opposition leader A B Sabu.

“Vyttila Junction is one of the busiest in Kerala but it does not have even the basic public amenities. The lack of toilet facilities here is a major concern for travellers, especially women,” he says.

The inability to find land for construction was the main reason for the non-implementation of the plan in past years. But now the project is pending because of the lack of understanding between Corporation officials and sponsors in this public-private venture.

With less than one year remaining for the Corporation to complete its tenure, the authorities need to try really hard to see the project taking shape finally.

“Negotiations are still going on with private sponsors and we are hopeful of a positive result soon. But we cannot bow down to every demand,” says P G Thomas, Corporation secretary.

“The majority of companies demand ownership right of the building for a period of 30 years but the Corporation can only accept the plan for 15 years” he says.

The Corporation is also holding talks with the Kerala Builders Forum to involve them in the venture. To make matters worse, Mobile Toilet, another proposal of the Corporation, was also shelved. Officials from Hyderabad held meetings and identified locations but no further action was taken on this project.

And the GCDA too had made big plans in association with Sulabh International, an NGO and world class sanitation system consultants, to construct well-maintained public toilets in the city, near the Passport Office in Panampilly Nagar, at the eastern entrance of Ernakulam Junction Railway Station and on Marine Drive.

Though this year’s budget allotted funds for this project, Kochiites are yet to see the plan becoming a reality.

