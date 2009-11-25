KOCHI: “If you study carefully, you will notice that all successful people are very well organised, whatever be their field,” said Jerry Forbes.

“The same applies to rock music as well. On the surface, rock music might appear to be highly disorganised compared to classical music, but exams and a structured syllabus will go a long way in instilling dedication and discipline in enthusiasts.” Forbes was at the Amadeus Academy of Music and Fine Arts, Riviera Retreat, Thevara, as examiner in the category of guitar for the Rock School exams which were held last week.

This is the first time a Rock School exam is being held in Kerala and Simi Koshy, founder of the school and the person behind the venture, was all apprehensive about the performance of her students. “But I found the standards here quite high,” said Forbes who has been to Bombay, Chennai and Goa to conduct similar exams. “The students are quite dedicated and they make a very good team.” He took care to point out a particular student, Sumesh, who, he said, is a “superb guitarist and musician.” Sumesh has scored a whopping 95% in the rock guitar exam, probably the highest marks in the category. The exams were followed by a training session on the new Rock School syllabus by Forbes, for the benefit of aspiring candidates for next year and music teachers. The rock exams are conducted in guitar, drums, vocal and band-based keyboards.

It would amaze any music enthusiast to learn that Jerry Forbes has had no formal training in any musical instrument during childhood. “You can start to learn music in adulthood. It is not easy but it is possible. I’m the living proof,” he declares. Forbes completed his music degree only in 2002, from the Dartington College of Arts in West Devon, England. Soon after, he started taking private piano lessons as an adult beginner and later in percussion. Now he has a ‘Junkband’ consisting of recycled industrial containers and other instruments which they take to primary schools for one day workshops with the children.

Ever since 2006, he has been with Rock School as an examiner. The Rock School was set up in 1991 to bring the best in pop and rock into mainstream education and its exams are held now in 20 countries worldwide. Those who are interested in taking the exams can contact the Amadeus Academy at 2665002/ 9847055778.

ashaprakash@expressbuzz.com