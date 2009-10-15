KOCHI: The work of the final phase of the Pullepady rail overbridge has begun and will pick up pace in a week’s time as the government has given its nod to complete the remaining work.

The overbridge is expected to resolve the traffic congestion in the city which is becoming worse with each passing day. “We got the sanction a few weeks ago and preliminary work has already started,” said sources with the Skilled Construction Company, which is executing the work.

“With the delay in getting clearance most of the workers went to other places in search of work. It will take at least one week to get all of them back,” they said.

Construction of the span on the Thammanam side will be taken up first. The span, measuring over 27 metres, is the longer of the two.

The bridge measuring over 300 metres with 19 spans, mainly links Ernakulam Bypass with Chittoor Road. Once completed, it will be of great help to people now using Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road, Palarivattom-Thammanam Road, Lisie Hospital-Pullepady Road, and several other arterial roads.

It will also be a boon to people coming from Kakkanad, Aluva, Cherthala, Tripunithura, Vypeen and Fort Kochi.

District Collector M Beena said that the proposal for land acquisition for widening of the road to the bridge has been submitted to the government.

“Once we receive the sanction road widening work will be taken up and the project will be completed within six months,” she said.

