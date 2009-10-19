KOCHI: Manoharan, a small-time businessperson from Marthandam in Kanyakumari, is here with what his town is famous for - exquisite handloom with embroidery and lacework. ‘Looms of Marthandom’, an eight-day exhibitioncum- sale at Halcyon, Panampilly Nagar, is sure to attract those who swear by the quality of handmade products.

Embroidered pillow cases, khadi silk and kota saris with lacework and cutwork, hand woven bags, table napkins, bed spreads and sofa covers are among the others that are displayed at the exhibition. Priced at Rs 150 to 300, the off-white tablecloths with red embroidered roses will surely add beauty to your coffee table. The saris are priced at Rs 600 - 1,000 and you can get a double cot bed spread at Rs 1,500. The framed cross-stitched wall hangings are priced at Rs 2,500 and the curtains can cost anything between Rs 800 to 1,500.

If you are looking for something cheaper and colourful, then chair backs and cushion covers with prints are available at a reasonable price starting from Rs 50 onwards.

Handbags with thread works are also on display.

The special attraction of the exhibition is a live demonstration by seamstresses Baby Rani and Rajam, both from Marthandom, a town famous for its exquisite lacework and embroidery on handlooms. If Rani is an expert in creating designs of peacocks and elephants with cross stitching, Rajam is adept at lacework.

Some quality time with them will ensure that you come back with a great deal of knowledge on the different types of lacework and the threads used for each pattern.

Deftly moving her needle through an off-white handloom cloth, Rani explained that it took her years to master this art. Ever ready with a lecture on the art of embroidery, she doesn’t miss a stitch as she explains her work while creating beautiful designs.

Manoharan says that the aim of the demonstration is to educate people on the effort put in by craftsmen to make such beautiful products. A simple design takes at least a week to complete, he explained.

The exhibition is open from 10 am to 8 pm till October 22. It provides a fabulous opportunity for handloom lovers to shop for their favourite items.

If you want customised designs on your bedspreads, chair backs, cushion covers or curtains, place an order with ‘Looms of Marthandam’ as they say “we are ready to stitch it for you with pleasure”.

