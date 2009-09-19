KOCHI: The efforts of the Cochin Port to become a sought after cruise destination are bearing fruit. Two major cruise liners, AIDA Cruises and Louis Cruise Line (LCL), will begin services from Kochi this year.

While Germany-based AIDA cruises will use Cochin Port as a ‘turnaround port’, Kochi will be the ‘home port’ of Cyprus-based LCL during winter.

AIDA’s first cruise vessel will arrive in Kochi on October 22 and LCL vessels will start sailing on December 1. LCL will operate three night itineraries each on the Kochi-Maldives- Kochi and Kochi-Colombo- Kochi sectors weekly.

LCL is the second international company after Star Cruises to offer cruises on Indian waters. AIDA’s vessel, which will start sailing from a foreign port, will terminate its service in Kochi and will start an itinerary with another group of passengers who will board from here. “The Cochin Port Trust has been in discussion with these companies for the last few months. Since LCL has selected Kochi as a home port, they will be based here at least six months a year. Kerala Tourism is the main beneficiary once Kochi becomes a turnaround port or a home port.

LCL will open its office in Kochi to facilitate bookings for a cruise aboard an LCL vessel,” said Cochin Port Trust chairman N Ramachandran.

“With LCL starting to sail from Kochi inbound visitors will be persuaded to take this up as an add-on experience and will further boost the cruise industry in India,” he said.

The official launching of the operations of LCL in Kochi was held at Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

