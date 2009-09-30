KOCHI: Twelve years ago, Laxmi (name changed) was crossing a road in Kottayam when an Ambassador car hit her.

As it went over her, this 13-year-old girl’s hair got caught in the central shaft underneath the car.

The entire scalp from below the eyebrow was pulled off. Thankfully, passers- by retrieved the scalp which was in two pieces. Laxmi was then rushed to the Specialists Hospital in Kochi, her head bleeding, along with the scalp.

In a ten-hour operation Dr R Jayakumar, head of the plastic, micro-vascular and cosmetic surgery department, and his colleague, Dr Augustine Guild, first connected the blood vessels of one part of the scalp to another. “After that we put the scalp back and connected all the blood vessels,” says Jayakumar.

Last month Laxmi, now a young woman, went to see Jayakumar. “Her hair has grown fully back,” says the plastic surgeon. “There is a thin scar just below the eyebrows. It is not instantly noticeable. Otherwise, she is fine. Seeing her made me very happy.” Jayakumar has done more than 2,000 operations in his career. His work is divided into reconstructive and cosmetic surgery. Reconstructive surgery is for physical defects- when a baby is born with cleft lip, or when the blood flow to a particular limb is blocked. Or when a thumb gets cut off in an accident.

When a thumb is lost, a toe is transferred to the hand. In the West, the big toe is used. But in Asia, where people wear slippers and sandals, the second toe is used. The gap between the big toe and others can be closed easily and at first glance you will not notice the missing toe.

This is a complicated operation which involves micro-vascular surgery and lasts eight hours. “You need a high degree of skill to do this,” he says.

Jayakumar has trained in the Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in Taiwan, which is regarded as one of the best plastic surgery centres in the world.

Jayakumar loves the challenge of reconstructive surgery, although it is not as lucrative as cosmetic surgery.

Most patients are poor people who have lost their thumbs or injured their hands while working in a saw-mill or a factory. Usually they are not insured and the factory rarely provides financial support.

“If you want to do this type of surgery in India, you have to accept the fact that the fees will be low. But the professional satisfaction is enormous.” But Jayakumar also admits he enjoys doing cosmetic surgery where the most common operations for women in Kerala are rhinoplasty (nose job), face rejuvenation or a tummy tuck.

Tummy tuck is needed when the muscles get loose and the skin stretches out post delivery. “You have to tighten the muscles, remove the excessive fat, and shape it through a combination of liposuction and abdominoplasty,” says Jayakumar. For men, the usual operation is for enlarged breasts. They also come for rhinoplasty, liposuction and facial rejuvenation.

“As you get older, people tend to say you look tired because you have bags under your eyes, a double chin and a lax jawline. You tend to look fatigued all the time. In today’s workplace dominated by young people, this can be a setback.” The old procedure was to pull the skin back firmly. Now plastic surgeons tighten the muscles inside the face.

“This is a better procedure because it gives a natural look. So it is called a facial rejuvenation rather than a facelift.” Incidentally, 60 percent of Jayakumar’s clients are males. Kerala is perhaps the only place in the world where men outnumber women for plastic surgery.

The average age for patients is between late twenties and forties.

Is there a risk involved in such operations? “Things can go wrong but it is rare. We do a thorough check-up of the patient before surgery is done.” The team of six plastic surgeons here has a success rate of 98 per cent for micro-vascular surgery. It seems the surgeries are far safer than travelling on the streets of Kochi.

