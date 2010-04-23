KOCHI: Here is your chance to splurge on and beat the summer blues. Tharang, the exhibition-cum-sale at BTH, has in store everything from designer saris to orchid saplings. The thirteen stalls at the exhibition offer much to fill and update your wardrobe as the main items on display are textile in both traditional and trendy patterns.

Twelve women across Kerala have put together the expo that features home linen, salwar material, saris, ornaments and orchids. And the highlight - they are all handmade with elegant ethnic designs and motifs.

Each stall showcases a couple of items which are different and unique from the others. Mridhula of Artyz boutique comes with her striking range of salwar material, stoles and kurtis that are designed and painted by her. The stall run by Leena Thampi of Kelvin Pearls and Gems has a wide variety of ornaments decked with lovely gems like cornelian, red onix, white onix, green onix, agate, peach coral and white coral. Also on display are a nice collection of pearls in various shades along with one gram gold ornaments, most of them imported from Hong Kong. One stall that stands out is the Belmont Orchids run by Molly Devasya. Different types of orchids right from the seedling stage to the medium sized are exhibited.

Another stall that catches the attention of women easily is Aabha Creations. The stall showcases a commendable collection of ethic saris in silk, tusser and cotton. Block printed pieces in a variety of vibrant as well as pastel shades, the sari section is something to look out for.

Each piece is a unique designer creation and one can’t find a replica of these saris, says Meena of Aabha Creations.

Something that makes this exhibition different is that all the exhibits are handmade designer pieces showcasing the creativity and talent of the women behind it. Almost all the stuff are reasonably priced.

The exhibition is on till April 24.

Walk in any time between 10.30 am to 8 pm.

