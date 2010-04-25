Scientist Dr V Radhakrishnan interacting with trainees during the inauguration of the Kerala Sailing Academy at Chathamma, Panangad, on Saturday

KOCHI: Having shunned the limelight over half a century ago, free-spirited scientist V Radhakrishnan is at peace indulging in his passion for sailing.

At the `ripe’ old age of 82, Radhakrishnan, son of Nobel laureate C V Raman, cannot have enough of the sea and the wind. “Sailing is one of the most beautiful experiences,” he said while inaugurating the Kerala Sailing Academy at Chathamma, Panangad, on the outskirts of Kochi, on Saturday.

“Alone at sea, you will be in harmony with nature,” he said.

Radhakrishnan, former director of the Raman Institute of Research, Bangalore, along with a crew of three, had reached the city on Thursday after an 11-day voyage from Salalah.

The team, which had set out from Eden on March 9, was forced to dock at Salalah for three weeks in order to get their visas processed. Not wanting to elaborate on his scientific achievements, the sprightly and self-effacing octogenarian said his 1964 voyage from England to Australia was the most cherished experience.

“It is not such a big achievement. So many people do it every year. It is the spirit that is important. It removes fear.

And, it was such a humbling experience.

It freed my soul,” he says.

He was at sea for 18 months, along with two friends, during the 1964-65 voyage. He had set out on the voyage after leaving his job at the prestigious California Institute of Technology in the United States.

After leaving the post of the director of the Raman Institute of Research, Bangalore, nearly 15 years ago, he has been immersed in experiments in building and flying ultra-light aircraft.

“Flying is my other passion,” he said.

Since 2002, he has been working on the double-hulled motor catamaran, ELDEMER. Built by Coimbatore-based Praga Marine, it is the first such yacht built indigenously in the country.

Commissioned in 2005, it is also the first catamaran to be registered in Kerala.

At present, Radhakrishnan, who is averse to being referred to as a scientist, is experimenting with sailing technology on his dream boat.