The office of Canara Bank at Panampilly Nagar, Kochi, which was destroyed in a fire on Wednesday.

KOCHI: Afire which broke out on the second floor of Canara Bank at Panampilly Nagar in the city on Wednesday caused damage to property worth `5 lakh.

Fire and Rescue Service officials said the fire was noticed around 6 a.m. after people alerted about thick smoke emanating from the building.

Fire tenders from Gandhi Nagar and Club Road were pressed into service to douse the flames. It took nearly two hours to bring the fire under control.

Two firemen, who were injured in the incident, were taken to hospital for treatment. The injured are P V Sunil Kumar of Gandhi Nagar unit and Prajeesh of Club Road unit.

According to preliminary investigation, a shortcircuit in the air conditioning unit of the bank was said to be the cause of the fire.

According to the bank officials, no documents were damaged in the fire. Computers and office equipment were mainly damaged. "It will take a minimum of 15 days to set things right and start operations at the branch," the officials added. In another incident, a fire broke out at the office of the United India Assurance near Hospital road in the city. Police said the air conditioner installed at the branch manager's cabin caught fire owing to shortcircuit around 2 p.m. No one was injured in the incident. A few office equipment got damaged in the fire. Fire tenders were able to douse the fire within half an hour, Fire and Rescue Service officials said.