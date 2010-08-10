KOCHI: Amith R and Vineet Raj from RNSIT, Bangalore, and RVCE,Banglore, respectively, came first in 'The Illuminati Quiz' organised by Illuminati Quizzing Society of the Model Engineering College.

The second prize went to the team of Pramod from NIT, Trichy, and Harish, SVCE, Chennai, while the third prize went to Varun Rajiv and Raghuram Cadambi, NLS, Bangalore. The quiz was conducted in memory of Sandeep Menon, in association with apache Design Solutions and Lulu. The total prize money was Rs 50,000. Prashant Pahade, head of operations of Apache Design solutions, was the chief guest of the event.

Over 200 people participated in the event ? ENS