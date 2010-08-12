Welcome to Safe Food Street

Home Cities Kochi

KOCHI: The thattukadas in the city will soon wear a new look as the much-awaited Safe Food Street project initiated by the Kochi Corporation will be kicked off on Thursday. With the launching

KOCHI: The thattukadas in the city will soon wear a new look as the much-awaited Safe Food Street project initiated by the Kochi Corporation will be kicked off on Thursday. With the launching of the project, the public will get more hygienic&nbsp; food served in a clean ambiance from the street food vendors.&nbsp; Under the project implemented by the civic body and the Kerala Sustainable Urban Development Project (KSUDP), selected street food vendors will be provided with a modernised stainless steel hand cart. The Corporation will also provide pure potable water to these carts.&nbsp; A waste bin will be attached to each vending unit for facilitating proper waste management.

“The project is being implemented with the help of the Poverty Social Fund. The state government has already allotted Rs 25 lakh for the project under which 50 vendors will be provided with Rs 50,000 each,” said Mayor Mercy Williams.

The first street food vending cart would be handed over to Pankajakshan, a street vendor in Vyttila, on Thursday.

Mayor said health officials from the Corporation would inspect the place where the thattukadas become&nbsp; operational.

“Thattukadas will not be allowed to function near drains or canals. The Health Department will give&nbsp; clear instructions on the quality of food served at thattukadas,” Mercy Williams said. The street food vending cart is designed by the consultancy, C-Earth. It will have a stainless steel sink and wash basin. Solar lamps will be used for lighting and uniforms will be provided to the cook and those who serve food.

A pair of shoes, cap and gloves will be part of the uniform.

The Mayor said awareness campaign on good hygiene would be organised for vendors. “Identity cards will also be provided,” she said.

