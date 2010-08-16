The Angamaly municipality with a dubious distinction of having the maximum number of defection of councillors and ouster of chairpersons since its inception in 1980 is heading for an unstable rule.

Angamaly being a Christian majority town with the Congress and the Kerala Congress having undisputed domination, elected mostly UDF councillors to its municipality.

But the CPM-led LDF was always lucky to rule the municipality, thanks to the Congress councillors who defected from the UDF. The history of defection started when the first municipal chairman K Babu (the present MLA) was made to leave the office of the chairman unceremoniously.

In the present 27-member municipal council, the UDF began the rule with 14 councillors in which five were women. The LDF had to satisfy itself with 13 councillors with four women councillors. But soon the ghost of defection started haunting the UDF resulting in a change of leadership several times when the councillors chose to support both the fronts.

When contacted, both the parties failed to claim any major project during their tenure for the development of the town.

In the next election, Angamaly municipality will have 30 councillors with 15 wards reserved for women and one SC reservation. The UDF is confident of winning the election with a comfortable majority. The merger of Kerala Congress (J) with KC (M) will strengthen the UDF. But the in-fight in the Congress is likely to pose a threat to the prospects of the UDF. If the Kerala Congress is not taken into confidence, it will adversely affect the winning chance of at least six wards. Women candidates in the UDF are the party’s trump cards in the next election.

But some of the veteran Congressmen are trying to field their wives as rebel candidates in case they are not allotted seats. The LDF is also confident of securing a majority, expecting to take advantage of the internal fights in the Congress and the outcome of allotment of seats to the Kerala Congress. The LDF is learnt to field a maximum number of independent councillors and support rebel candidates of the UDF in the forthcoming election. But the differences between the CPI and the CPM will be a problem for the LDF. It is also evident that the UDF with too many masters in its fold is likely to spoil the prospects in the coming election if the seat allotment is not properly managed.

