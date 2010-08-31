KOCHI: There is a lot of mathematics involved in homoeopathy and once you master that any disease can be treated without delay, even the chronic ones. For this understanding, the genetic make-up of the individual is important,” feels Dr Prafull Vijayakar, founder-chairman and director of Predictive Homoeopathy, Mumbai, who was in the city recently for a two-day seminar to explain the various avenues open to homeopaths.

He believes the cause of all illness is in the genes and once you understand that it is even possible to predict the cause of the disease. One must try to understand the embryological origin of man. “There had been many instances where allopathy doctors gave up hope and the patient getting cured with the help of predictive homoeopathy.” He points out the case of a child who had agenesis of flexure. But a few years into Dr Vijayakar’s care and she was cured and can now walk

properly.

This Maharashtra-based homoeopath has been working for decades to popularise predictive homeopathy among other homoeopathy practitioners. For this he conducts camps and seminars all over the world.

Talking about homeopathy treatment in Kerala, he said more and more people are aware of it due to the presence of good homeopathy practitioners in the state. And the increasing number of homoeopaths attending his workshops and seminars is proof of its growing popularity.

Dr Vijayakar is confident of the power of predictive homoeopathy. He guarantees that once the disease is cured it will never recur if the medicine is prescribed by understanding the patient’s genetic code. “Homoeopathy treats the man in the disease and not the disease in man. The disease occur because of poor immunity and cure is brought about by stimulating the immune system to cure itself. No disease can occur in a man without permission from his genetic code,” he said. Though predictive homoeopathy is gaining popularity world wide, it is still not a part of homeopathy education. “That’s because they don’t know the importance of genetic code. Predictive homoeopathy is the future of homoeopathy treatment in the country. It is more scientific than any other forms of medicine,” believes

Dr Vijayakar.

