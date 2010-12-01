KOCHI: The Cochin Chamber of Commerce has conducted a seminar on 'Enterprise resource planning for small and medium enterprises' here.

The seminar discussed various information and communication technology applications and the need for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to adopt them.

The focus of the seminar was on explaining the usefulness and relevance of using ERP software to manage business for the SME segment in today's highly dynamic and complex business environment.

The objectives of the seminar were: Understanding the potentials of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) packages, unveiling of different softwares, gaining insight into a smart selection of ERP, understanding of ERP implementation and learning the functional aspects of ERP.

Vinod Bansal, of SAP India, said the SAP would help companies make better and informed decisions with the help of the unique features being offered by SAP Business One.

He said the SAP would help SMEs in making valued decision in the areas of production, trading, finance and inventory. He said the solution is very much affordable to the SMEs.

CCS Technologies, the SAP channel partner and gold certified partner for Microsoft Technologies, has presence in the US, Europe, Australia and the Middle East.

It has given a detailed presentation about the features and functionalities of SAP Business One, the ideal ERP solutions for SMEs, and also shared the secrets of successful ERP implementation which were followed by handson demonstration of SAP Business One for the members of the Cochin Chamber of Commerce.

For more details, contact 9447665274 or linsongeorge@ccstechnologies.in