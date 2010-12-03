KOCHI: The International Container Transshipment Terminal is fast nearing completion, but the threat of frequent strikes hangs like the Sword of Damocles over it.

During the previous years, the Cochin Port had lost many working days owing to the strikes launched by labourers inside and outside the port. This time, the strike has been launched by the workers of container carriers demanding hike in wages. They had launched the strike from Monday midnight and subsequently it paralysed the cargo movement at the port. The business community using the Cochin Port has already raised its apprehension over the strike.

The business community fears that strikes will have an adverse impact on the prospects of the International Transshipment Container Terminal at Vallarpadom.

The managing committee meeting of the Cochin Custom House Agents Association (CCHA), had at a meeting, condemned the sudden strike.

"The export/import cargo meant for Christmas and New Year shipments and also monthend shipments have been severely affected by the strike as the trade associations were not given proper advance notice. The exporters may not be in a position to fulfill their obligations and thereby suffering huge loss for no fault of theirs. If immediate solution is not found, it will lead to diversion of cargo to neighbouring ports. Then it will be all the more difficult to convince the exporters and bring back the diverted cargo in future. If the strike goes on, it will cause huge demurrage and detention charges, which would definitely increase the cost of exports/imports through the port," CCHA president A A Azeez said.

"Frequent interruptions in the operation of the port will be a hard blow not only to the exim trade but also to the service-providers situated on Willingdon Island," P Prathapachandran, president, Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said.

Meanwhile, a conciliation meeting called by District Collector M Beena could not break the deadlock as the container carrier owners reportedly rejected the formula suggested by the Collector.

"The Collector had suggested a 32.5 percent hike in bata, which was acceptable to us. Though the owners agreed to the suggestion at the meeting, they changed their stand later," Charles George, leader of the coordination committee of trade unions, said.