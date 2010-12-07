KOCHI: The Kochi Corporation Council which met on Monday decided to take strict action against those contractors who fail to complete the repair and maintenance work of roads properly.

"The maintenance work of 191 roads have to be completed this fiscal. It will be a Herculean task for the engineers to inspect all the sites. Hence the civic representatives should also take initiatives to monitor the work," Mayor Tony Chammany said.

Chammany said a contractor would have to carry out the work on a minimum guaranteebasis according to the PWD manual. According to the manual, a contractor is bound to ensure a minimum guarantee of six months to the road work that he is undertaking. The Council has also instructed the contractors to put up boards on the work sites which will display the details of the work.

The details include the estimate of the work, the length of the road and other specifications.

"This will help ensure public participation and transparency in contract work," the Mayor added.

It was Opposition Leader K J Jacob and development standing committee chairman T J Vinodh who raised the issue of roads.

M Anilkumar, Sunila Shelvan, K V Manoj and Leno Jacob took part in the discussions.

Brahmapuram issue

Earlier in the day, a team lead by Mayor Tony Chammany and Deputy Mayor Bhadra Satheesh conducted a lightning inspection at the Brahmapuram solid waste treatment plant.

Later, the Mayor said there were certain key technical issues in the plant that should be sorted out soon.

"A meeting will be convened soon in this regard and urgent steps taken to repair the plant to increase its efficiency," the Mayor said.