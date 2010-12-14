KOCHI: As per the report prepared by the team, the draft master plan of Kochi is comprehensive in the documentation of the existing situation but has faltered in the creation of development strategies for the city.

The major criticisms raised in the team report include:

The draft master plan is weak in creating an achievable strategy for the implementation of the plan. It fails to prioritise projects and hints at viable financial and institutional mechanism to achieve these projects.

In its vision statement it uses a clichéd statement often used for the preparation of master plans by any city around the country, that is of aspiring to be a ‘global city’. But it hardly articulates what that would mean for Kochi, which is unique to its context (history, ecology, physiography, skills of manpower, institutional setup and levels of participation by people in the planning process), that has been painstakingly documented in the earlier part of the plan.

The transport plan apart from creating new infrastructure immediately focus on strengthening the existing transport system based on the backwaters and also reviving the internal canal systems and explores the possibilities of introducing new water systems in these areas.

The new master plan can look at the need for creating shelter for housing differently. Rather than focusing only on the provision of basic services for the urban poor it should take the help of all players and agencies, including that of builders and developers, to create new affordable housing stock along with the new upmarket housing stock that seems to overproduce. The master plan is unable to understand the demands for new market driven forms of housing and use them as a positive force to create new infrastructure, public space and affordable housing for the city.

The master plan should create a comprehensive and inclusive policy on housing

The report further points out that a comprehensive master plan could have been prepared if the town planners had ensured the participation of various agencies like government institutions, elected representatives, builders and developers, non-governmental organisations and community-based organisations in the process. This would have led to a plan which could have attempted to balance the concern of these groups.

There are no policies in place to encourage architects to move closer to the traditional housing typology in terms of design which responds to climate, culture and use local materials for construction. In conclusion, the draft master plan of Kochi city seems to be myopic in its approach. “It only includes the interest of a few to prepare strategies. Any master plan for Kochi, we feel, should be able to address the unique conditions which this city has in relation to history, environment, livelihood, people, their culture etc and respond to these in a holistic manner. It should set up strategies and practices, coming out of these aspects, which can be unique, and set up new global standards, rather than the city trying to achieve a global character through its visual form,” says the report. The full report will be submitted before the civic administrators soon.

(The report is compiled by a team of post graduate students from M Arch-Urban Design, Mumbai, under the supervision of professors Aneerudha Paul and Manoj Parmar. The student team members include Omkar Gupte, Suyog Padwal, Amit Mhatre, Abhijit Ekbote, Pooja Chichkar, Shruti Pandit, Nilekha Kale, Kavita Mhatre, Mitali Kallianpur, Mrunali Balki and Swati Das)

(Concluded)