Private bus rams into cars

KOCHI: It has become a risky affair for people who own vehicles to drive through the city roads.

In yet another incident of reckless driving by a private bus, five cars were damaged badly when a speeding private bus rammed into them at Kaloor junction on Wednesday.

The police said the incident occurred after the speeding bus rammed into the cars which were waiting for signal at the junction.

The bus driver fled the scene immediately after incident. Though the police claim the bus had developed some technical snag, eye witnesses said the bus rammed into the cars after it lost control.