Home Cities Kochi

Private bus rams into cars

KOCHI: It has become a risky affair for people who own vehicles to drive through the city roads. In yet another incident of reckless driving by a private bus, five cars were damag

Published: 16th December 2010 01:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

KOCHI: It has become a risky affair for people who own vehicles to drive through the city roads.

In yet another incident of reckless driving by a private bus, five cars were damaged badly when a speeding private bus rammed into them at Kaloor junction on Wednesday.

The police said the incident occurred after the speeding bus rammed into the cars which were waiting for signal at the junction.

The bus driver fled the scene immediately after incident. Though the police claim the bus had developed some technical snag, eye witnesses said the bus rammed into the cars after it lost control.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp