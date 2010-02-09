KOCHI: Athirapally is another Silent Valley, rich in biodiversity, which needs to be protected, said Union Minister for Environment Jairam Ramesh.

Talking to media persons in Kochi on Monday, Ramesh said that the state should look for alternative proposals for power generation, indicating that clearance would not be given for the hydel project. The Kerala State Electricity Board had proposed a power project at Athirapally waterfalls and the move had invited protests from environmentalists. Twenty five years ago the Board’s proposal for a power project at Silent Valley had to be shelved following stiff resistance from nature lovers and environmentalists.

Ramesh said that the permission issued for the Athirapally project had been withdrawn after he became Environment Minister and the state government had been asked to stop all work related to the project till an expert committee looked into the issue.

“I was flooded with representations from various sections of society, including environmentalists. I also visited the area,” he said. “The representations and the Board’s stand have been forwarded to the committee.” The Ministry had earlier received a reply from the Board on the show-cause notice issued to it on why the permission issued for the project should not be revoked. This too has been referred to the committee.

The final decision will be taken by the Ministry, Ramesh said.

The revoking of the permission for the project had invited the wrath of the state authorities, including Power Minister A K Balan who had come out openly against the Union Minister’s stand.