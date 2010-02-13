KOCHI: In a bid to make economy meals easily available to passengers, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is all set to launch ‘Jana Ahar Cafeteria’ at Ernakulam Junction Railway Station.

The cafeteria, which will provide quality and tasty food priced less than Rs 20, is expected to open within a month. Apart from ‘janatha khana’, comprising seven puris and sabji (vegetable curry), there will be mini meals, sambhar rice, lemon rice, curd rice and ‘kappa chammanthi’ (boiled tapioca and chutney). The price of these items is yet to be fixed, IRCTC sources said.

According to IRCTC officials, following an order from the Railway Ministry specific instructions have been given to all licensees to provide economy meals to passengers on demand.

“Janatha khana is available for Rs 10 at Railway canteens that sell vegetarian food and have provision for cooking.” “Besides Kannur and Chengannur stations there are very few takers for this economy meal in the state.

There was a huge demand for economy meal at Chengannur during the Sabarimala season,’’ the official said.

The construction work of the cafeteria will start in March.

The land has been identified at the railway station for the purpose. But it is learnt that the supply of janatha khana will be limited and provided only in the morning and evening.

Otherwise it will not be financially viable for the caterers.

“Given the huge cost of provisions and vegetables, providing seven puris and sabji at subsidised rate is a big loss. A minimum number of puris, say about 30, will be kept aside to be given as janatha khana,’’ an official said.

Sources in the IRCTC said that at present there is no proposal to open a similar outlet in Thiruvananthapuram Central.

“Space constraint is a major factor. There are fullfledged vegetarian and nonvegetarian refreshment rooms functioning at the station.” “Janatha khana is already available at the vegetarian refreshment room,’’ sources said.

