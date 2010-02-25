KOCHI: Though the Railway Budget presented on Wednesday has new declarations for Kochi, promises made in the last budget haven’t materialised so far. A Duronto service from Mumbai to Kochi is among the proposals in the new budget. Starting a Duronto service connecting New Delhi and Kochi was one of the promises in last year’s budget. But the service is yet to start. Shortage of coaches is said to be the main reason for the delay. But the officials are optimistic that the service will start soon.

“It is learnt that coaches are ready now. So we expect to start the service immediately,’’ said George John K, area manager, Ernakulam. Sixteen coaches are needed for a Duronto train.

The declaration in the last budget that Ernakulam Junction Railway Station would be upgraded to international standards still remains on paper. But the Railway Minister has repeated the declaration this year as well. No step has been taken in this direction so far.

Even the authorities admit that they have failed to do anything in this regard. A major disappointment is that the Vallarpadam rail line has not been included in the proposed freight corridors in the budget. A long-time demand for new trains to Kottayam and Alappuzha has been ignored by the Minister in the budget.

The State Government’s request for a train to Goa also met with the same fate.

The commercial complex at Ernakulam Junction Railway Station which was announced in last year’s budget also remain a non-starter.

Insufficient allocation of funds for doubling of lines is another disappointing factor for Kochi.

Out patient departments (OPD) and diagnostic centre will be set up at Ernakulam Junction Railway Station.

Out patient departments (OPD) and diagnostic centre will be set up at Ernakulam Junction Railway Station.

Rs 38 cr has been allotted for the doubling of Ernakulam-Kayamkulam route.

Doubling work of Ernakulam-Kumbalam route has been included in the current budget. Rs 4 crore has been allotted for this purpose.

A new Duronto train service has been introduced between Mumbai and Ernakulam.

The service will be running on a bi-weekly basis. The service will be nonstop and point to point. It will be cheaper and faster compared to Rajdhani trains.

A new long distance superfast train service has been proposed between Pune and Ernakulam. The new service proposed via Panvel will be on a bi-weekly basis.

A Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train has been proposed between Ernakulam and Kollam. It will be a passenger service.

Train number 6341/6342 Thiruvananthapuram- Ernakulam (daily) Express has been extended to Guruvayur.

‘Bharat Tirth’ train has been proposed to run via Bhopal-Tirupati- Kanchipuram - Rameswaram-Madurai- Kanyakumari-Trivandrum-Kochi-Bhopal.

A new Jan Shatabdi Express has been proposed between Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode five days a week.

An amount of Rs 19 crore has been allotted for the electrification of Ernakulam - Thiruvananthapuram-Kanyakumari railway line.

The budget has allocated an amount of Rs 25 crore for the Sabari-Angamaly rail project.

An amount of Rs 20 crore has been allotted for doubling of Mulanthuruthy- Kurupanthara railway line

