Grappling with water logging

Being a low-lying area, Kochi has been under the constant threat of water logging during the rainy season.

KOCHI: Being a low-lying area, Kochi has been under the constant threat of water logging during the rainy season.

Even a light shower will see the city flooded with muddy water. The projects to find a permanent solution to the menace mentioned in the earlier budgets are likely to figure in this year’s Budget as well.

In the Budget 2008-09, a Rs 16-crore project was announced to curb water logging in various parts of the city. When the tender work of the project was almost complete a row kick started between the Corporation and the Railways over who should spend the money for it.

The project covering 19 major drains and six canals would have gone a long way in addressing the problem.

The 13 railway culverts in the city are causing considerabl e water logging.

Though the civic authorities repeatedly requested the Railways to deepen and widen these culverts, the Railways is yet to respond.

The silt accumulated in the drains is a major reason for water logging in some parts of the city. The areas that have been hit due to the inaction of the Railways are Karikkamuri, KSRTC bus stand premises, Pullepady, Kalathiparambu, Paramara Road, Ponnurunni, Elamakara and Atlantis.

With the Railways taking no initiative to clean the drains, the Court had asked the Corporation to entrust a private agency to clean them at the expense of the local body. Though drains were cleaned in some parts of the city, the issue has not been solved completely.

According to the Corporation authorities, the drainage project will start immediately.

“With the government giving its nod to start the project, tendering work will start soon,’’ Deputy Mayor C K Manisankar said.

