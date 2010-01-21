Bring in the change

KOCHI: The basic premise of feng shui is Yin and Yang -the negative and the positive.

The focus is primarily on the fact that energy changes constantly, which means Yin becomes Yang and vice versa. This phenomenon strongly underlines the fact that change is the very essence and core of the universe and its existence. Everything around us changes constantly - our beliefs, thoughts, tastes, attitudes and environment.

Every day from sunrise to sunset the energy changes, so do the temperature and our inner feelings.

Many have a set pattern and way of life and are quite averse to change or even to breaking their principles. What if one has an urge to change but finds it difficult to do so? Avoiding things like losing one’s temper or giving up drinking and smoking can be very difficult.

Feng shui ensures that it creates a very conducive environment and aids motivating the occupants and empowers their thoughts and actions. Changing one’s patterns of behavior within one’s space is very important; if we could change where we sit while having coffee, reading, watching television, or talking on the phone, we can actually see the change in our attitudes too. In simpler terms changing the furniture around will force one to change one’s perspective and experience of the space. All those who smoke have read the statutory warnings on the pack but they are unable to give up the habit.

Can feng shui support your determination to quit or reduce smoking? Smoking is a completely sensorial habit but adapting some simple and practical tips from the classical inner feng shui school can help you overcome the urge.

The initial step after deciding to make this lifestyle change is to identify how and why senses like sight, scent, sound, taste or touch are stimulated to make you smoke and ensure that you don’t substitute one change with another negative habit.

Watching someone smoking on TV can cause a marked desire to smoke.

This relates to your sense of sight. If this creates the urge in you to smoke and you cannot change the channel, keep an array of healthy plants near the television to reinforce your new resolve. Plants are a visual motivator to reinforce your positive new behavior.

They also generate oxygen. If the sound of a ringing phone encourages you to grab your cigarettes during the call, your sense of sound is being stimulated.

Turn on classical or light instrumental music while you talk, to create a positive new routine.

Do you reach for a cigarette after every meal? Try brushing your teeth with a mint-flavored toothpaste; this controls the sense of taste.

Do you get tempted when you are with people who are smoking? Carry a small bottle of essential oil like lemon, grapefruit or mint and take an occasional whiff to control your sense of smell.

Do you feel like smoking when you are experiencing an emotional upheaval, are frustratingly angry, sad or even excited in a positive manner? Try shuffling cards, moving your fingers or pressing the area between the nail and flesh on your forefinger gently or playing musical instruments. This could help your touch/feel sensery and curb the urge.

Try these basic suggestions along with proper interior décor and layout to aid your will power to overcome habits you are not very proud of.

S B S Surendran

Master Fengshui Consultant and Traditional Vaastu Practitioner

consultation@fengshui.com