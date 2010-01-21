Home Cities Kochi

Bring in the change

KOCHI: The basic premise of feng shui is Yin and Yang -the negative and the positive. The focus is primarily on the fact that energy changes constantly, which means Yin becomes Yang and

Published: 21st January 2010 12:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

21jan_fengshui

KOCHI: The basic premise of feng shui is Yin and Yang -the negative and the positive.

The focus is primarily on the fact that energy changes constantly, which means Yin becomes Yang and vice versa. This phenomenon strongly underlines the fact that change is the very essence and core of the universe and its existence. Everything around us changes constantly - our beliefs, thoughts, tastes, attitudes and environment.

Every day from sunrise to sunset the energy changes, so do the temperature and our inner feelings.

Many have a set pattern and way of life and are quite averse to change or even to breaking their principles. What if one has an urge to change but finds it difficult to do so? Avoiding things like losing one’s temper or giving up drinking and smoking can be very difficult.

Feng shui ensures that it creates a very conducive environment and aids motivating the occupants and empowers their thoughts and actions. Changing one’s patterns of behavior within one’s space is very important; if we could change where we sit while having coffee, reading, watching television, or talking on the phone, we can actually see the change in our attitudes too. In simpler terms changing the furniture around will force one to change one’s perspective and experience of the space. All those who smoke have read the statutory warnings on the pack but they are unable to give up the habit.

Can feng shui support your determination to quit or reduce smoking? Smoking is a completely sensorial habit but adapting some simple and practical tips from the classical inner feng shui school can help you overcome the urge.

The initial step after deciding to make this lifestyle change is to identify how and why senses like sight, scent, sound, taste or touch are stimulated to make you smoke and ensure that you don’t substitute one change with another negative habit.

Watching someone smoking on TV can cause a marked desire to smoke.

This relates to your sense of sight. If this creates the urge in you to smoke and you cannot change the channel, keep an array of healthy plants near the television to reinforce your new resolve. Plants are a visual motivator to reinforce your positive new behavior.

They also generate oxygen. If the sound of a ringing phone encourages you to grab your cigarettes during the call, your sense of sound is being stimulated.

Turn on classical or light instrumental music while you talk, to create a positive new routine.

Do you reach for a cigarette after every meal? Try brushing your teeth with a mint-flavored toothpaste; this controls the sense of taste.

Do you get tempted when you are with people who are smoking? Carry a small bottle of essential oil like lemon, grapefruit or mint and take an occasional whiff to control your sense of smell.

Do you feel like smoking when you are experiencing an emotional upheaval, are frustratingly angry, sad or even excited in a positive manner? Try shuffling cards, moving your fingers or pressing the area between the nail and flesh on your forefinger gently or playing musical instruments. This could help your touch/feel sensery and curb the urge.

Try these basic suggestions along with proper interior d&eacute;cor and layout to aid your will power to overcome habits you are not very proud of.

S B S Surendran

Master Fengshui Consultant and Traditional Vaastu Practitioner

consultation@fengshui.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp