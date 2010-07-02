KOCHI: At a time when the Centre is keen on strengthening the coastal security, the State Government is yet to take a concerted effort to make a State Maritime Board to coordinate various security measures mooted along the State’s coastline.

Even after repeated directives from the Centre to set up a State Maritime Board to coordinate coastal security and other related issues, the State has not been able to set up the facility.

Interestingly, the draft proposal for setting up the board has been prepared about an year ago. However, so far the government was not able to table the proposal before the Legislative Assembly.

At a high-level meeting of top officials, including the secretaries of Defence, Shipping, Boarder Management, Navy Chief and the Director-General of Coast Guard last week, Defence Minister A K Antony highlighted the need for setting up State Maritime Board in coastal states. Three states have already established the board. The Defence Minister said he would take up with state governments to set up these boards on priority.

The State Maritime Board is proposed to coordinate the security efforts and responses to threats from the sea. The board is expected to be the agency for implementing the decisions and approvals for coastal security, including the procurement in a time-bound manner.

Issues related to port security, coastal security schemes, dedicated marine police in states, progress of registration of fishing vessels, distribution of ID cards to fishermen and licensing of vessels would come under the purview of maritime boards.

“The draft proposal for setting up the board was prepared about an year ago. The Centre has been issuing regular directives asking the State to speed up the process. However, the government has not been able to table the proposal before the Assembly during the last sessions,” a top official in the State Port Department said.

The Central Government has given regular directives to the Kerala Government to immediately set up the board considering the state’s proximity with neighbouring nations.

“The Centre has identified the Kerala coast as a vital international border owing to its proximity with Sri Lanka. The presence of Lakshadweep islands, where a number of uninhabited islands exist, increases its sensitive nature. That is why the Centre has been repeatedly asking Kerala to set up the board,” sources in the coastal security sector said.

Once the Maritime Board comes into existence, the decisions on coastal security would be more flexible and quick. The government has already detected the ways for resource management for the board. The funding proceedings have also been fixed. “